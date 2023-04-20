US sports compact Draisaitl leads Edmonton to equalize
Dusseldorf · While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.
Hockey: Draisaitl leads Edmonton to equalize
Hockey star Leon Draisaitl put in an impressive performance leading the Edmonton Oilers to their first win in the NHL playoffs. In the second game of the first round series, the German international scored a goal and made two assists in a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings. In the best-of-seven series it is 1-1, it continues on Sunday in Los Angeles with the Kings’ first home game.
Draisaitl made it 2-0 (13th), and he also provided the assists for Derek Ryan (3rd) and Evander Kane (60th). Klim Kostin (43′) put the Oilers back in the lead early in the final period after a playful 2-0 lead. Draisaitl had already scored twice in the first duel, with five points he leads the scorer list in the play-offs together with Miro Heiskanen and Roope Hintz.
The 27-year-old Draisaitl set a personal best in the main round with 128 points. With the best main round since the glory days of club legend Gretzky, Draisaitl and Co. raised the expectations of the fans. Last year, the Oilers lost to eventual champions Colorado Avalanche in the semifinals.
Leading the series 2-0, the Carolina Hurricanes went 4-3 after overtime against the New York Islanders, Jesper Fasth scoring the winning goal in the sixth minute of overtime. After a wild final third, the Florida Panthers equalized with a 6:3 against the Boston Bruins, and the Dallas Stars also made the series 1:1 with a sovereign 7:3 against Minnesota Wild.
Basketball: Schröder receives the first damper
National basketball team captain Dennis Schröder and the Los Angeles Lakers suffered their first setback in the second game of the NBA playoffs. The team around superstar LeBron James lost game two of the first round at the Memphis Grizzlies 93:103 and had to accept the equalizer in the best-of-seven series.
Especially in the first quarter (7:30 p.m.), the Lakers were not up to par and quickly fell behind. Schröder remained without points in 16 minutes, LeBron James advanced to his team’s best scorer with 28 points. The Lakers, who only qualified for the finals through the play-in tournament, won game one 128-112. Game three gets underway in Los Angeles on Sunday morning.
Even without the exceptional player Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks meanwhile defeated the Miami Heat 138:122 and drew 1:1 in the series. The two-time MVP was completely absent this time after suffering a back injury from the start of the series (117:130). According to Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, his health has improved.
The Denver Nuggets, led by two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, celebrated the next success against the Mennesota Timberwolves. In the second game, the Nuggets scored 122:113, Jokic collected 27 points. Only Jamal Murray scored better, he scored 40 points. In the series it is 2-0 for Denver.
Basketball: Brown named NBA Coach of the Year
Mike Brown has been named NBA Coach of the Year. The Sacramento Kings head coach, who brought the Kings back to the playoffs after 17 years, was unanimously voted the first winner of the award.
“These honors don’t come along often, so I appreciate them a lot,” Brown said. The 53-year-old basketball coach received the award in 2009 after winning 66 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The NBA Coach of the Year has been chosen by a selection of sportswriters since 1963. Record winners are currently Don Nelson, Pat Riley and Gregg Popovich, each with three awards. Brown received 100 out of 100 votes that year.
#sport #Draisaitl #leads #Edmonton #equalize
Leave a Reply