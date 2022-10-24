US sports compact



Dolphins beat Steelers on Tagovailoa’s return to NFL



Steelers running back Najee Harris (center) is stopped by Dolphins players Jerome Baker (left) and Brandon Jones.

Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell





Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







NFL: Dolphins win against Steelers on Tagovailoa’s return

The Miami Dolphins beat the Pittsburgh Steelers during Tua Tagovailoa’s comeback from concussion. The quarterback’s injury had recently triggered a debate about how to deal with the rules for protecting football players and caused innovations in this area. At 16:10 on Sunday evening he had a touchdown pass and didn’t make a big mistake.



The Kansas City Chiefs had previously won the duel with the San Francisco 49ers, in which newcomer Christian McCaffrey was used for the first time. The professional, who can be used in a variety of ways in attack, did not have a touchdown and was unable to prevent the 23:44 against the superior guests. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a strong 423 yards gain through passes and three passes for touchdowns.

Because the Los Angeles Chargers lost 23:37 to the Seattle Seahawks in the parallel game, the Chiefs consolidated their lead in the AFC West with five wins and two losses. Star quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers had previously lost with their teams. All information is available here.







NBA: Lakers also lose third game without Schröder

Record champions Los Angeles Lakers also lost the third game of the season in the North American professional basketball league NBA without Dennis Schröder. The team around superstar LeBron James had to admit defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers with 104:106. Germany international Schröder is still out with a thumb injury.

James scored 31 points. Damien Lillard scored 41 points for Portland, making him the top scorer of the game. The Lakers are one of six teams in the NBA that have yet to win a game.

Oklahoma City Thunder is also waiting for the first sense of achievement of the season after beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 106:116 – just like the Sacramento Kings, who lost 125:130 to the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies back in World Series for first time since 2009



The Philadelphia Phillies are back in the World Series for the first time since 2009 and are playing for baseball’s most important title. The team prevailed 4-3 in the fifth game of the series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday (local time). It’s been 14 years since the Phillies last played in MLB. In the World Series, the team around star player Bryce Harper meets the Houston Astros.

The Phillies are the first team in MLB history to qualify for the World Series as the third-place team in a division. This was made possible by the extended playoff field, this season twelve teams took part for the first time. The Phillies were third after the main round and secured their playoff ticket by beating the St. Louis Cardinals in the wild card round.

NHL: Seider at 5:1 the Red Wings with first scorer point – storm hits

The Detroit Red Wings with exceptional talent Moritz Seider are back on the road to success in the North American professional league NHL. After two losses, the Red Wings won against the Anaheim Ducks 5-1.



Seider scored the first scorer point of the season. The 21-year-old made it 1-0 through Dylan Larkin. Last season, Seider was the first German to win the Calder Trophy for best NHL rookie.

Nico Sturm scored the second win in eight games with the San Jose Sharks. The Sharks defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0. The 27-year-old Sturm made the decision with his third goal of the season in the last third. The attacker won the Stanley Cup with Colorado Avalanche last season.

