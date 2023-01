Draisaitl scored against the Canucks in the middle of the second period to make it 3-0, and the native of Cologne scored his 27th goal of the season. Draisaitl’s co-star Connor McDavid was also successful, the Canadian scored the opening goal and prepared the 2-0. The Oilers remain third in the Pacific Division with 57 points, but the first-place Vegas Golden Knights are within reach with 60 points.