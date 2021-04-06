The United States is ready to lift some of the unilateral sanctions against Iran, but calls on Tehran to abandon such maximalist claims to Washington. This was stated by the head of the press service of the US State Department Ned Price, reports TASS…

“We understand that we will need to ensure that sanctions are mitigated. For those sanctions that run counter to the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action – approx. “Lenta.ru”). Maximalist demands will get us nowhere, ”he said.

Price said the goal of the nuclear deal, which kicked off in Vienna, is to “discuss what steps might look like to implement [положений СВПД] by both sides. “

The fact that the administration of US President Joe Biden is considering the possibility of easing sanctions against Iran, which were introduced during the term of the previous American leader Donald Trump, was reported back in late February.

The JCPOA agreement on Iran was concluded in the summer of 2015 between Tehran and six intermediary countries. Later, Iran was caught in gross violations of the agreements. In early May 2018, the United States announced a unilateral withdrawal from the deal and the resumption of anti-Iranian sanctions. Iran announced its withdrawal from the JCPOA agreements in January 2020.