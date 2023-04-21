Pentagon chief Austin announced the acceleration of the supply of M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

The United States has accelerated the pace of deliveries of its M1 Abrams tanks promised to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This statement was made by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, he is quoted by TASS.

The head of the Pentagon did not name the exact timing of the tanks’ arrival in Ukraine, but noted that the first Abrams would arrive in Germany in the next few weeks so that the APU soldiers could be trained.

“We have also accelerated the delivery of M1 Abrams tanks in order to provide Ukraine with even more armored vehicles in the coming months,” Austin said.

Earlier, the Associated Press, citing US officials, reported that at the end of May 31, the tank would be delivered to the Grafenwur training ground in Germany, where tankers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine would be trained for ten weeks. In total, 250 Ukrainian servicemen — tankers and repairmen — will be trained.

Officials said the Armed Forces tankers would be trained on training tanks while the 31 armored vehicles allocated by Washington were being repaired for onward shipment to Kyiv.