“I have been informed that my security clearance is under review. I have not received any further information but I expect the investigation to conclude with a good outcome and soon. In the meantime, I am on vacation,” he added, confirming the tweet to a reporter from Axios news organization.

Matt Miller, a spokesman for the US State Department, had said that the US special envoy for Iran, Robert Malley “On vacation,” and Abram Bali is taking his place by proxy.

“Rob Malley is on vacation and Abram Paley serves as the agency’s special envoy for Iran and leads the department’s work on this matter,” Matt Miller told Reuters in an email.“. He did not elaborate on the reason for the holiday or its duration.

appointed Financial Special Envoy for Iran in January 2021. Mali took over A major role in the failed efforts of former US President Bill Clinton to broker a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians in 2000 and in the Iranian nuclear agreement in 2015.

It was not clear if his vacation had any consequences for efforts to curb Iran’s nuclear program following former US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 agreement and reimpose wide-ranging US sanctions on Tehran..

And a financial leader The Biden administration’s failed efforts to revive the nuclear deal under which Iran curtailed its nuclear program and made it more difficult for it to obtain fissile material for a nuclear weapon in return for broad sanctions relief. Tehran denies seeking to develop nuclear weapons.

Western and Iranian officials said earlier this month that the United States, after failing to revive the deal, had held talks with Iran to ease tensions by charting steps that would curb Iran’s nuclear program, lead to the release of some American citizens held in Tehran, and unfreeze Some Iranian assets abroad.