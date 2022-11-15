The sound of sonic booms over Central Florida marked the return to Earth of Boeing’s X-37B, an autonomous space plane returning after more than 900 days in space on a US Air Force and US Space Force mission.

People in Cape Canaveral and inland Orlando heard the rumble of the sonic booms around 5am Saturday morning. At first a mystery, the US Space Force confirms that the booms were caused by the X-37B space plane returning to Earth, landing on the former space shuttle runway – now called the Launch and Landing Facility – at the Kennedy Space Center.

United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket launched the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 on May 17, 2020, from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The space plane serves as an orbital test bed for new space technologies and has spent over 900 days in space.

The mission called USSF-7 included several experimental payloads for NASA, including an investigation into the effects of long-term space exposure to seeds.

USSF-7 also included research for the US Naval Research Laboratory and the US Air Force Academy’s FalconSat-8, which remains in orbit. The rest of the spacecraft’s mission was top secret.

According to the Space Force, the vehicle landed on Saturday at 5:22 am, completing its sixth mission.

Just like its mission, information about the landing of the space plane is also kept confidential. However, there are indications of the arrival of the X-37B ahead of time.

Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge was closed early Saturday due to operations at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, including roads leading to the nearby refuge at Kennedy Space Center.

Still, until the US Air Force and Space Force confirm, the best sign of a successful return for the secret space plane is the double sonic booms as it re-enters Earth’s atmosphere, which is what many in Florida have heard. on Saturday morning.

According to Boeing, the X-37B was originally designed to fly 270 days on each mission, but with each flight, the spacecraft set new records for time in orbit.

“The X-37B continues to push the boundaries of experimentation, made possible by an elite team of government and industry behind the scenes,” said X-37B Program Director Lt. Col. Joseph Fritschen. “The ability to conduct experiments in orbit and bring them home safely for in-depth analysis on the ground has proven to be valuable to the Department of the Air Force and the scientific community. The addition of the service module on OTV-6 has allowed us to host more experiments than ever before.”

According to Boeing, the X-37B spent 908 days in orbit setting a new endurance record.

Prior to the most recent mission, the spaceplane was in orbit for 780 days before returning to Earth in October 2019.