DThis is a historic day, said General Chance Saltzman on Friday in Ramstein. A branch of the American Space Force for the regional commands Europe and Africa was commissioned with a celebratory ceremony at the American air force base. Without space, our modern way of life cannot be sustained, said the commander of the Space Force. Communication via satellites, weather observation, navigation systems – none of this would work without the infrastructure in space. The adversaries of the United States and its allies were also aware of this and were developing means to disrupt this infrastructure. The Space Force is there to prevent that.

The youngest branch of the American army was founded in December 2019. Initially it seemed to be just a spontaneous idea by then US President Donald Trump, but Congress followed suit and made the funds available. In 2023, the budget of the smallest American military branch was more than 26 billion dollars. The personnel, called Guardians, were drawn from the other branches of the armed forces, all of which already had units that dealt with space security. Today the Space Force includes 8,600 Guardians.

Thirty of them will now serve in Germany, especially in Ramstein. They are commanded by American Colonel Max Lantz, who took command of his troops on Friday. As Lantz describes it, your task will be to provide the regional commands for Europe and Africa with expertise on how the space dimension can be considered and used when solving problems in the respective areas of responsibility. In addition, said Lantz, cooperation with European partners will become easier. In particular, he mentioned the NATO space center, which is also located in Ramstein, and the Bundeswehr space command in Uedem, whose commander, Major General Michael Traut, was also present in Ramstein.

General Michael Langley, commander of Regional Command Africa, and Lieutenant General Steven Basham, deputy commander of Regional Command Europe, also expressed appreciation for the support. Now is exactly the right time to strengthen their commands with the Space Force, said Basham. Now his command can be networked and informed worldwide, but at the same time also regionally focused.







Langley, in turn, broke down Space Command’s capabilities into practical terms. His African partners always told him they needed stability and security. The Space Force can help with this, for example by using its weather observation resources to identify the consequences of climate change or by identifying illegal fishing fleets off the coast that are affecting the population’s food supply and the states’ sources of income. At least he can be calmer now, because he knows: “The Guardians have an eye on everything.”