CHICAGO (Reuters) – U.S. soybean inventories will be lower than previously expected as a shortfall in Brazil’s harvest increased export demand for U.S. supplies, the government said on Friday.

U.S. soybean ending stocks are expected to reach 260 million bushels on Sept. 1, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in its monthly report of global agricultural supply and demand estimates.

The result was below the 285 million forecast in March.

(By Mark Weinraub)

