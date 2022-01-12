São Paulo, 12 – Exporters reported sales of 132,000 tons of soybeans to China, with delivery scheduled for the 2022/23 crop, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported this Wednesday, 12th.

The grain commercial year will begin on September 1.

US exporters are required to report any sales of 100,000 tonnes or more of a commodity made in a single day or sales of 200,000 tonnes or more to the same destination by the next day.

