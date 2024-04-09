São Paulo, 9 – United States exporters reported sales of 124 thousand tons of soybeans to undisclosed destinations, from the 2023/24 commercial year, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported this Tuesday.

The 2023/24 business year began on September 1, 2023, while the 2024/25 season begins in September 2024.

US exporters are required to report any sales of 100,000 tons or more of a commodity made in a single day or sales of 200,000 tons or more to the same destination by the next day.



#soybean #exporters #report #sale #tons #undisclosed #locations