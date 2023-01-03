The United States and South Korea are preparing “a coordinated and effective response to a number of scenarios, including North Korea’s use of a nuclear weapon,” a White House National Security Council spokesman said Tuesday.

However, he clarified that these preparations would not include “joint nuclear exercises” since South Korea is not equipped with atomic weapons.

“The United States is fully committed to the alliance with South Korea and provides it with a broad deterrent capability,” he said.

These comments came after South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said the US “nuclear umbrella” and its “enhanced deterrence” are no longer enough to reassure his country.

In Seoul, Yoon’s office said in a statement that the two governments are “in talks for the exchange of informationjoint planning, and joint implementation regarding the operation of United States nuclear assets in response to North Korean nuclear weapons.”

The statements from Washington and Seoul come at the crossroads of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who on Sunday called for an “exponential increase in North Korea’s nuclear arsenal.”

In turn, North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party also announced that the country “will develop a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system whose main mission will be a rapid nuclear counterattack,” according to the official KCNA news agency.

A senior US official acknowledged that “North Korea’s actions and statements are of growing concern.”

He also said the United States and South Korea are “working together to strengthen” the deterrent posture, which will involve running “simulations” on the response to a North Korean nuclear attack.

The Pentagon, for its part, is very clear about its “nuclear stance.”

A document that establishes the norms for the use of nuclear weapons indicates that “any nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its allies and partners would be unacceptable and would spell the end of the regime.” “There is no hypothesis that the Kim regime can survive the use of nuclear weapons,” the document added.

Seoul and Washington say Pyongyang wants to conduct another nuclear test soon, the seventh in its history and the first since 2017.

AFP