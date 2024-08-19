The United States and South Korea began their largest annual joint military drills on Monday, Seoul said, with new maneuvers aimed at containing nuclear-armed North Korea, including combating cyberattacks.

Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff announced that the Ulchi Freedom Shield drills will continue until August 29, and that this year’s drills are set to reflect “realistic threats in all domains,” including North Korean missiles and GPS jamming.

The military added that the exercises will enhance “the allies’ ability to deter and defend against weapons of mass destruction.”

This year’s drills involve about 19,000 South Korean troops participating on land, at sea and in the air, as well as in cyber and space, according to the Defense Ministry, which declined to provide details on U.S. participation.

In the South Korean capital of Seoul, the city government will simultaneously hold civil defense drills aimed at better preparing for any future garbage balloons, as well as North Korean drone attacks.

“We are currently facing the most reckless and irrational North Korean provocations and threats in the world,” South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said at a cabinet meeting on Monday, according to his office.

“In recent years, they have not hesitated to launch GPS jamming attacks and carry out vile provocations such as launching garbage balloons,” he continued.

The military exercises often anger North Korea, which has repeatedly conducted weapons tests in response.