US, South Korea and Japan to respond to North Korean missile launch with increased drills

Washington, Seoul and Tokyo have pledged to respond to North Korea’s test launch of an ICBM on July 12 with an increase in joint exercises. This is stated in a joint statement following a meeting between US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and the Foreign Ministers of Japan and South Korea. TASS.

“The United States reaffirmed that its commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan is unwavering and relies on the full range of capabilities, including nuclear weapons,” the document says.

The parties agreed to strengthen cooperation in the field of security in order to “effectively counter nuclear and missile threats from the DPRK, including through the exchange of data on missile launches.”

Earlier, the South Korean agency Yonhap reported that on July 12, the DPRK conducted a test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile. It is specified that this was the launch of the Hwaseong-18 rocket with a solid fuel engine. According to Pyongyang, she flew 1,001 kilometers.