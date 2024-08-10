The source added that Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi warned his American counterpart, Anthony Blinken, of the “extremism” of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a number of his government ministers.

The region is bracing for a possible new wave of attacks by Tehran and its allies on Israel following the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of Hamas and a senior military official in the Lebanese Hezbollah group.

Jordan said in April it had intercepted flying objects entering its airspace as Tehran launched drone and missile attacks on Israel in the first direct attack of its kind, in response to what was believed to be an Israeli strike on the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus.

Iran has repeatedly vowed to “punish” Israel since Haniyeh was assassinated on its soil on July 31, and Tehran and Hamas have accused Israel of being behind his killing.

Israel has neither announced nor denied involvement in Haniyeh’s assassination, which has raised fears that the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza could turn into a wider regional conflict in the Middle East.

These fears were heightened by the killing of Hezbollah military commander Fouad Shukr in an Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs hours before Haniyeh’s assassination.