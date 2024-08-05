Home page politics

Since the beginning of the Gaza war, pro-Iranian militias have repeatedly carried out attacks on US military bases in Iraq and Syria. © Khalid Mohammed/AP/dpa

Since the beginning of the Gaza war, there have been repeated attacks on US military bases in the Middle East. A suspected rocket attack in Iraq has now left people injured.

Washington – According to the Pentagon, several US soldiers were injured in an attack on a military base in Iraq. A spokesman for the US Department of Defense confirmed this to the German Press Agency in Washington. According to the statement, the attack against US troops and partners at the Al-Asad air base used by the US military was presumably carried out with a rocket.

“According to initial indications, several US soldiers were injured,” the spokesman explained. “The base’s personnel are currently carrying out a damage assessment.” Further information will be provided promptly.

Since the beginning of the Gaza war, pro-Iranian militias have repeatedly carried out attacks on US military bases in Iraq and Syria. At the end of January, three US soldiers were killed in one of the attacks in Jordan near the Syrian border. The USA responded with extensive air strikes against positions of such militias in Iraq and Syria. dpa