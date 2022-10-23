“We are closely following the Russian forces”

It didn’t happen since Second World War. “The 101st US airborne division has been deployed in Europe”, says the TV station CBS. The division’s 4,700 soldiers are in Romania, a few kilometers from Ukraine.

“We are ready to defend every inch of NATO territory. We carry a unique capability. We are a light infantry force but we bring mobility with us, with our planes and air assaults,” said the division’s deputy commander, the general. John Lubas. Colonel Edwin Matthaidess, commander of the division’s Second Combat Brigade, stressed that his troops are the closest American forces to fighting in Ukraine. “We are closely following the Russian forces,” he added.

