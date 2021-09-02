US soldiers during the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan did not allow US citizens to enter or evacuate Kabul airport, despite the fact that they “waved US passports” at the airport gates. This was told by investigative journalist John Solomon, citing sources among the military, his words were broadcast by the TV channel FOX News…

Solomon said that the servicemen who saw this, including high-ranking officers, were indignant, but could not do anything: they fulfilled the requirements of the Pentagon and the US State Department and therefore refused to open the gates. According to the journalist’s sources, this does not coincide with how the administration of President Joe Biden described the conditions for the evacuation from Afghanistan.

The day before, CNN reported that the US military had made a secret deal with the Taliban (terrorist movement, prohibited in Russia). Militants allegedly led groups of American citizens to the “secret” gates of Kabul airport for subsequent evacuation from Afghanistan

On August 30, the United States fully completed its military presence in Afghanistan. During the military campaign, the American contingent lost 2,461 people from the military and civilian contingent. More than 20,000 US citizens were injured.