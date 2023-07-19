A US soldier found in North Korea after crossing the heavily guarded border between South and North Korea has previously spent about two months in a South Korean prison. An official in the South Korean capital of Seoul has told the news agency AFP said.

The soldier has been identified by the US military as Travis King, a soldier second class who has been in the army since 2021. King “was released on July 10 after serving approximately two months in a South Korean prison on assault charges,” the South Korean official said. Nearly 30,000 US troops are stationed in South Korea.

The American soldier walked to North Korea on Tuesday. CBS News reports that the man was on his way back to the United States, but went back into South Korea after security checks at an airport and joined the group of tourists.

He crossed the border in Panmunjom, a US military spokesman in South Korea said. In that border village, which no longer has any inhabitants, North and South Korea concluded an armistice in 1953 after three years of war. Today it is a tourist attraction known as Truce Village.

This is where North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in symbolically crossed the border during a meeting in 2018. Kim did the same a year later with then US President Donald Trump.

It is very rare for an American, let alone a soldier, to cross the border into North Korea via South Korea. The last time this happened was in 1982. The United States says it is “resolving” the incident, a statement said.