The American Soldier Travis Kingwho last year escaped to North Koreaand that since July of this year he was detained there, sand will be found guilty of desertion in a military court, his lawyer confirmed, Frank Rosenblattin a statement posted on social media.

King, who isHe was at a US base in South Koreacrossed the border into North Korea in July last year during a visit to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides the Korean peninsula. This crossing was made suddenly and during a sightseeing excursionprompting North Korean authorities to arrest him.

After Two months after being held in North Koreathe communist regime decided to expel the soldier, to send him back to his native country. The US Army charges him with desertion, along with other charges such as making false statements and attack his classmates.

The defendant’s lawyer said that his client plans to plead guilty to five of the 14 charges against himincluding desertion. This decision will be made formal on September 20, 2024 at Fort Bliss, Texaswhere King is also expected to be sentenced.

At the hearing, King will have to explain his actions, answer questions about his decision to plead guilty, and accept the sentence imposed on him. Desertion is a serious crimeThe length of sentence imposed is subject to the circumstances and severity of the charges.

Prior to his attempted desertion, King was already facing disciplinary problems. The soldier was initially required to return to Fort Bliss, where he was to appear at a disciplinary hearing for his involvement in a drunken bar fight, an action that resulted in his temporary detention in South Korea.

Despite this, instead of boarding the flight back to Texas, King left Seoul airportjoined a tour group and decided to illegally cross the border into North Koreaan act that surprised both the American and North Korean authorities.

The North Korean regime initially claimed that King had defected to North Korea to escape what he described as “mistreatment and racial discrimination” within the US military. These statements were widely reported in the media, generating various reactions and speculations.

