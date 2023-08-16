North Korea said Tuesday that US soldier Travis King, who has been in custody in the Asian country since last month, entered its territory due to “inhumane mistreatment and racial discrimination” he saw in the US military.

The 23-year-old soldier crossed the border from South Korea on July 18, when he was participating in a guided tour of the Demilitarized Zone that separates the two countries.

According to North Korean state media, King “expressed his willingness to seek refuge” in Pyongyang or a third country.

The claims, which are the first public comments the North Korean government has made on the case, could not be independently verified.

The US Defense Department said it could not verify North Korea’s comments about King.

A department spokesperson said they remain “focused on his safe return,” The Washington Post reported.

Washington officials have previously said the soldier crossed into North Korea “deliberately and without authorization.”

King held the rank of reconnaissance specialist and had been in the US military since January 2021.

He was in South Korea as part of his assignment rotation.

Before crossing the border, he served two months in detention in South Korea on assault charges. He was released on July 10.

He was supposed to return to the US to face disciplinary proceedings, but managed to get out of the airport and join a tour of the Demilitarized Zone,

What would King have said?

North Korea’s state news agency KCNA provided a brief report on the soldier’s situation on Tuesday.

“During an investigation, Travis King confessed that he had decided to come to the DPRK [República Popular de Corea del Norte] because he resented the inhumane mistreatment and racial discrimination within the United States Army.”

“He also expressed his willingness to seek refuge in the DPRK or a third country, saying he was disillusioned with the inequality of American society.“.

The Demilitarized Zone, one of the most heavily fortified areas in the world, is littered with land mines, surrounded by electric fences and barbed wire, and monitored by surveillance cameras.

Armed guards are supposed to be on alert 24 hours a day.

One person who said they were on the same tour of the South Korean side of the area as Private King described how the group had just visited a building on the site when “this guy yells a loud ‘ha ha ha’ and just runs between some buildings”.

“At first I thought it was a bad joke, but when it didn’t come back, I realized it wasn’t a joke, and then everyone reacted and it was all crazy.”said the witness to the US network CBS News.

At the time, he said, there were no North Korean soldiers visible.

“He went back to the bus, when he got to one of the checkpoints, someone said that we had gone down 43 and we were coming back 42,” he added.

Concerns for Private King’s well-being are mounting as negotiations between Pyongyang and a United Nations peacekeeping commando progress slowly.

