45 years after the violent death of a young woman from Kolitzheim in southern German Bavaria, the possible perpetrator has been found with the help of DNA material. A 69-year-old man from Nebraska has been arrested in the United States. This is reported by the public prosecutor in Schweinfurt. At the time, the suspect was stationed in Bavaria as a 24-year-old soldier.

