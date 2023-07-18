It has long been a popular outing for tourists in South Korea: a day with the DMZ tour, where you are guided through the heavily guarded border area that separates North and South Korea. At one point you can even look North Korean border guards in the eye and cross the border one to two meters, at the blue houses in Panmunjom where both sides sometimes negotiate. On Tuesday, an American man surprised his fellow group members by suddenly running across the border at this point.

The identity of the crossing is not yet officially known, but unnamed US government officials confirm opposite CBS News and news agency Reuters that it is a soldier, such as the South Korean newspaper Dong-A Ilbo reported earlier in the day. “We believe he is currently being held in North Korea and are working with our contacts in the North Korean military to resolve this incident,” the UN command said. A tourist who was with said opposite NC News that the man would have laughed out loud on his crossing.

According to CBS News, it would concern Travis King, who was about to be deported from South Korea for unspecified “disciplinary reasons”. He would have gone to the airport to catch a flight back to the US, but managed to get out of the airport and join a DMZ tour. More than 28,000 US military personnel are stationed in South Korea.

Since the outbreak of the corona pandemic, North Korean soldiers have only rarely appeared at the part of the border where DMZ tours pass. That would also have been the case this Tuesday, according to an eyewitness. However, many units are stationed along the rest of the border. The fact that the American managed to run into North Korea is special: tourists who participate in the tour are usually closely watched by the accompanying soldiers and guides.

North Korea has not yet responded. The totalitarian country closed its borders three and a half years ago because of corona, which the authorities are very afraid of. The scarce goods that were still delivered often had to be quarantined for two weeks and citizens were even warned not to touch snow coming into the country from the direction of China. There is therefore a good chance that the American who crossed the border will have to spend some time in quarantine. Whatever the man’s motives, Pyongyang will try to exploit the incident for propaganda purposes.

Tensions

Since the negotiations between then US President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un came to nothing in 2019, there has been virtually no consultation between Washington and Pyongyang. The arrest of the American may change that.

Tensions between North Korea and the US rose again last week. First, Kim Yo-jong, the sister of the North Korean leader, threatened to shoot down US spy planes that violated the communist country’s airspace. Shortly thereafter, North Korea tested the Hwasong-18, its most advanced type of intercontinental ballistic missile. In response, the South Korean and US air forces conducted joint exercises. The B-52 Stratofortress bomber, which is suitable for nuclear strikes, also came into action.

A South Korean soldier (right) and a UN soldier (background, in green) stand guard at the blue houses in Panmunjom, on the border between North and South Korea, in October 2022.

Photo Anthony Wallace/AFP



And on Tuesday, the US nuclear submarine USS Kentucky arrived in the South Korean port of Busan. It is the first time in four decades that a US submarine capable of launching nuclear warheads has called at a South Korean port. Seoul and Washington held talks on Tuesday in their newly created Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG), pledging to “end” the North Korean regime if it used weapons of mass destruction.

Missionaries

The action of the American who crossed over violates South Korean, American and North Korean law. It is forbidden to cross the border from South Korea to the North. North Korea has closed its borders due to the corona pandemic. And Americans have been under a travel ban to North Korea since July 2017, following the death of 22-year-old American tourist Otto Warmbier.

The latter was arrested in Pyongyang in January 2016 for stealing a propaganda flag and died a year and a half later, shortly after being repatriated in a comatose state to Cincinatti, US. The exact cause of his death has never been revealed. Other Americans who have been detained in North Korea over the years have often been accused of secretly leaving Bibles or otherwise trying to convert North Koreans to Christianity. North Korea has been number one on the Open Doors Christian Persecution Ranking almost continuously for 20 years and has tried to keep out any form of religion, with Christianity leading the way.

In 2013, an 85-year-old American tourist was detained for 42 days for allegedly committing “war crimes” during the Korean War (1950-1953). Many detained Americans and South Koreans were released after the visit of an American dignitary, which can be used for North Korean propaganda. Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter, James Clapper and Mike Pompeo, among others, traveled to the communist country to free foreign prisoners.

It is not the first time that an American or other foreigner voluntarily leaves for North Korea or even defects. In 2014, American tourist Matthew Miller attempted to seek asylum in North Korea, where he was captured and returned to the US after 212 days. In the 1960s, four American servicemen serving on the South Korean side of the border crossed over to North Korea. They all received citizenship and were given a special job: they were allowed to play the imperialist bad guys as actors in North Korean films. Three of them died in North Korea, only Charles Robert Jenkins managed to leave the country in 2004. In 1979 and 1982, two more Americans defected to the communist country.