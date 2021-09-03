More than 200 people died in the terrorist attacks at the airport in Kabul. Including US soldier Nicole Gee, who took care of the rescue of women and children.

Kabul / Washington – Nicole Gee was on duty at Kabul airport last Thursday when she was in front of the gate

the site was blown up by a suicide bomber. Hundreds of civilians and 13 US soldiers who took part in the evacuation operation in Kabul were killed. Gee also lost her life in the attack. At the airport in Kabul she took care of the rescue of women and children.

A few days before the fatal attack, the 23-year-old posted a photo on Instagram in which she was holding an Afghan baby. Under it she wrote: “I love my job”. The last post she shared on social media shows how she evacuated civilians at the airport in Kabul. The soldier died a few days later.

US soldier Nicole Gee dies in a terrorist attack while on duty in Afghanistan

As the New York Times reported that Gee served as a Marine in Afghanistan. The enthusiastic softball players never suspected that she would end up as a soldier one day. But when her high school boyfriend joined the military after graduating from high school, she followed him.

Like the family of New York Times said, Gee graduated from private school top of the class. In Kuwait, her last place of work before Afghanistan, the young soldier was then promoted to sergeant. “She was a pioneer in a way,” her brother-in-law Gabriel Fuoco told the newspaper. The young woman loved being a soldier. “When she did something, she did it completely, and I really think she enjoyed outperforming men,” said Fouco. “She would not have wanted to be anywhere else”.

US soldier rescued women and children at the airport in Kabul

Together with another US soldier, Gee was responsible for looking for women and children at the airport in Kabul and helping them evacuate – a task that was loud New York Times could only be exercised by women in conservative Afghanistan. This also includes the task of looking after children and babies.

US soldier Nicole Gee rescued dozens of women and children in Afghanistan. The 23-year-old lost her life in the attack at the airport in Kabul. © Sgt.Isaiah Campbell / dpa

“Your work was not only important in evacuating thousands of women and children, but it also embodies what it means to be a Marine: putting yourself in danger to protect American values ​​so that others can experience them,” Lieutenant John Coppola told the newspaper about the work of the two women.

US President Joe Biden meets relatives of the deceased

On Sunday morning (August 29), US President Joe Biden flew to Dover Air Force Base in the state of Delaware, according to reports from the dpa, to meet the families of the deceased and to witness the arrival of the coffins. The coffins coming from the US Air Force Base Ramstein in Rhineland-Palatinate, each covered with an American flag, were unloaded from a transport plane by soldiers for further transfer.

Among the victims were eleven marines and one soldier each from the army and the navy, the Ministry of Defense announced. Five of the soldiers were barely 20 years old – the same age as the US mission in Afghanistan lasted. Thursday’s attack marked the worst loss for the US military in Afghanistan in a decade. President Biden therefore announced retaliation.

