EAmerican soldier who is accused of killing a man with a knife at a fair in Wittlich, Rhineland-Palatinate in the summer, is to be brought before an American military court. This was announced by the US Air Force Base Spangdahlem in the Eifel on Monday. The negotiation is also scheduled to take place there at the end of May next year. According to German authorities, on August 19th there was an argument between men at a fair in which a 28-year-old man was so seriously injured with a knife that he died shortly afterwards. The reason for the dispute is unknown.

Two military personnel were arrested and handed over to the American military by the Trier public prosecutor's office in accordance with an additional agreement to the NATO Statute of Forces. According to the air force base, a preliminary hearing was held in November, which the relatives of the person killed were also able to watch. A military judge there decided that a court-martial should take place in the case. This corresponds to the strictest procedure envisaged for military personnel, it is said.

If convicted, the US soldier would face a life sentence and a dishonorable discharge from the military. Until his possible sentencing, the man works in a unit that takes care of aircraft maintenance. According to the American military, the second man is still being investigated. Spangdahlem is home to an F-16 fighter aircraft squadron that flies missions around the world. Around 10,000 Americans who are part of the fighter squadron live there along with their relatives.