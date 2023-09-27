US Army soldier Travis King, 23, who had entered North Korea irregularly and was detained by the authorities of that country, was released and is already in US custody after being deported by Pyongyang to China. His story raises several questions.

On July 18, Travis King irregularly crossed the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), on the border between South Korea and North Korea.

The soldier, who was serving in South Korea, was going to be repatriated to the United States as a disciplinary measure for his problems with South Korean justice, but he escaped to North Korea where, according to Pyongyang, he requested asylum.

King had been detained for 48 days in a South Korean penitentiary institution because he did not pay the fine imposed in February for an incident with the Police in Seoul.

The Army officer faced two assault charges in South Korea and pleaded guilty to one count of assault and destruction of public property for damaging a police car during an altercation, according to court documents.

For this reason, King had to face more disciplinary measures when he returned to the United States and according to what they said from the country led by Kim Jong-un, the American soldier decided to escape to North Korea.

The state news agency KCNA, reproduced by EFE, assured that “Travis King confessed that he entered North Korea illegally” because he harbored resentments against inhuman mistreatment and racial discrimination within the US military.

From North Korea, they publicly confirmed King’s detention a month after the United States reported his disappearance and assured the soldier’s desire to request asylum in that country or in a third country.

In this photo taken in Seoul on August 16, 2023, a man walks past a television showing a news program showing a photo of American soldier Travis King, who ran across the border into North Korea. AFP – ANTHONY WALLACE

On that occasion, the US authorities declared that they had not been able to corroborate the information published by the North Korean media, but that they were working to bring back King, whose health status is unknown.

This Wednesday, “the relevant body of the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, official name of the North) has decided to expel Travis King, a US Navy soldier who illegally entered the territory of the DPRK,” he said. the same state news agency.

After hearing the news of his release and return to the United States, Jonathan Franks, spokesperson for the King family, stated that “substantial comments are not expected” from the family since they need “time” to learn more details about the procedure. of deportation.

Meanwhile, a US official consulted by Reuters said King is already in US custody after being expelled by North Korea to China, but did not offer further details.

Discrimination as a reason for escape?

King joined the military force in January 2021 as a reconnaissance specialist. According to Army spokesman Bryce Dubee, at the time of his rotation in South Korea, he was assigned to the 6th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss, Texas.

After learning of his disappearance, King’s uncle, Myron Gates, told ‘ABC News’ in August that his nephew suffered racism during his Army group and that, after spending time in a South Korean prison, he did not seem to be the same.

For her part, Claudine Gates, the soldier’s mother, in an interview she also gave in August with AP, said that her son had reasons to return to his country: “I can’t conceive that he wants to stay in Korea, having family in the United States. He has so many reasons to return.”

As to whether he was a victim of harassment because of his skin color, the authorities have not provided information. Only the statements of the relatives and what was published by the North Korean media are known.

