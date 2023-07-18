A US soldier entered North Korea unauthorized during a tour of the South and North Korean border on Tuesday. The heavily secured area is a tourist attraction.

The soldier was arrested on North Korean grounds, according to the UN mission in Panmunjom, on the armistice line that separates the two Koreas. The mission says it is trying to clarify and resolve the incident and is in contact with the North Korean armed forces.

US officials have confirmed reports in Korean media that the man is a military man. South Korean media previously reported that it was an American soldier who followed a tour as a tourist. He visited the Joint Security Zone (JSA), about fifty kilometers north of the South Korean capital Seoul.

A witness – a traveler from the same group – says opposite CBS News that the man visited a building and 'then shouted ha ha ha loudly and ran away between other buildings'. "At first I thought it was a bad joke, but when he didn't come back, I realized it was serious," the witness said.

Between the low buildings is an opening in the division between the two Koreas. This part also attracts many tourists. In 2019, then US President Donald Trump also briefly walked on North Korean grounds during his meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. North and South Korea officially have no border but only an armistice line, where the front was in 1953, when the Korean War ended after three years. There has never been formal peace between the two countries.

