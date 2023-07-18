A US soldier crossed the border between South Korea and North Korea without permission on Tuesday, the United Nations reported. It is one of the most militarized and guarded borders in the world, as well as one of the last remnants of the Cold War. The identity of the US citizen was not immediately disclosed, although Pentagon sources quoted by the US media indicated that he is a soldier, who is in the custody of the North Korean authorities.

At first, only official information was disseminated from the Twitter account of the United Nations headquarters, with the following message: “A US citizen on a JSA orientation tour [siglas de Joint Security Area, Área Conjunta de Seguridad] crossed the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) without authorization. We believe that he is currently in DPRK custody and we are working with our counterparts in the North Korean military to resolve this incident.” The Joint Security Area is the demilitarized zone that separates the two Koreas.

The aforementioned UN command supervises the southern strip of the JSA, the only point on the border where South Korean and North Korean troops can see each other. Crossing the divide between the two countries — which are formally still at war after they signed an armistice in 1953 instead of a peace treaty — is prohibited by both nations.

the south korean newspaper Donga, Citing the South Korean military, it identified the person as Travis King, a US Army soldier with the rank of private second class, though no US media has yet been able to verify that identity.

According to the US network CBS, the soldier was in the process of being returned to the United States for disciplinary reasons when, for reasons that are not yet clear, he slipped out once he had passed the airport control and joined a tour by the border with the northern neighbor.

Donga and another South Korean newspaper, Chosun Ilbo, which also quotes South Korean army sources say that the man “suddenly” jumped over the brick line that marks the division between the two countries, to the astonishment of the group of travelers who accompanied him in Panmunjom, the village where the two Koreas signed a truce in 2018. This town is located within the 248 kilometer length of the highly fortified Joint Security Area. The area is supervised, on one side, by the UN command, and on the other, by the North Korean military. No civilians live in the village.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

It is a demarcation 800 meters wide, a kind of no man’s land where the meetings between the two countries take place on the border at the height of the 38th parallel that has separated them since 1953. That place has also been the scene of numerous meetings high-level, such as that of former US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2019. It is also a popular tourist attraction that summons curious people from all over the world to see with their own eyes one of the last testimonies of the confrontation between Cold War blocs.

The South Korean Defense Ministry said it did not have any information about the incident. Both the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff and the spokesman for the US army stationed in South Korea indicated that there was nothing more to add to the statement issued by the UN Command. Nor have they confirmed whether the soldier was one of the almost 28,000 troops that the US has stationed in the Asian country. “We are investigating what happened,” Colonel Isaac Taylor, spokesman for the UN Command, has limited himself to expressing, collects Reuters.

a delicate moment

The crossing this Tuesday occurs at a delicate moment in which the tension on both sides of the 38th parallel seems to rise at times. Last week, North Korea launched a long-range ballistic missile towards Japan, and this same day a US submarine equipped with nuclear ballistic missiles arrived in the South Korean port of Busan (450 kilometers from Seoul). Washington had not sent this type of weapon to its South Korean partner since 1981. It promised to do so last April, with the aim of reinforcing the so-called “extended deterrence”, with which it seeks to convince Pyongyang not to continue with the development of weapons. of mass destruction.

The US State Department’s travel advisory prohibits its citizens from entering North Korea “due to the continuing and serious risk of arrest and prolonged detention of US citizens.” The ban dates back to 2017, following the death of Otto Warmbier, a college student from Ohio who traveled to Pyongyang for tourism in 2015 and was arrested and charged with subversion. The 22-year-old was sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labor for trying to steal a propaganda poster from his hotel. He died in 2017, six days after being repatriated to the United States in a vegetative state. Washington does not provide consular services in North Korea and diplomatic relations between the two countries are broken.

North Korea has been completely closed since the start of the pandemic, but until January 2020, the Kim Jong-un regime allowed access to tourist groups, although always on visits organized by a government-approved agency.

It is estimated that since the end of the Korean War (1950-1953), more than 30,000 North Koreans have fled their country, seeking a future far from economic difficulties and political repression. Cases of Americans or other Westerners defecting to North Korea are rare, though there have been.

During the Cold War, there was a small group of American soldiers who fled to North Korea, including Charles Jenkins, who deserted his post in South Korea in 1965 and fled through the JSA. His story has been portrayed in several North Korean propaganda films. Jenkins married a Japanese nursing student who had been abducted by North Korean agents and died in Japan in 2017. In 2018, Pyongyang released the last three known US detainees as part of a rapprochement between the two. governments, a thaw that did not prosper.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.