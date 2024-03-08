USA, another conspiracy case. Paid by China for top secret information

American Sgt Korbein Schultz was arrested in a military base on the border between Kentucky And Tennesseethe accusation is very serious: conspiracy. He would provide national defense information to the China. the soldier, – reports Rai News – who held a security clearance top-secretwas taken into custody at Fort Campbell. This was announced by the Department of Justice. The Schultz indictment does not identify the country that allegedly received sensitive military information, but media reports identify it as China. According to the indictment, Schultz, as of June 2022, provided to a contact in Hong Kong documents, maps and photographs relating to US national defense.

Schultz – continues Rai News – it would have been paid a total of 42 thousand dollars for the informations. The Justice Department said the information includes potential U.S. plans in the event Taiwan was under military attack. They also include documents relating to combat aircraft and helicopters, hypersonic equipment, the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), and U.S. and Chinese military studies. Schultz's arrest comes shortly after the same measure was taken in California towards two United States Navy sailorsfor them too the alleged crime is that of espionage.