Diego Sousai Diego Sousa 08/01/2023 – 2:35 am

The US smartphone market is not immune to the global sales slump and has seen a decline for the third consecutive quarter. In the second quarter of 2023, the decline was 24%, according to data from Counterpoint Research. Android smartphones dropped 38%, while Apple registered 6% less in distribution.

It is worth noting that the global market has been recording declines for the eighth consecutive quarter and a total of 8% compared to the previous year, in which none of the manufacturers was immune.

In the case of the United States, there was a decrease in demand, with consumers hesitating in the face of economic uncertainty. Samsung (-37%), Motorola (-17%) and TCL (-69%) were the most affected, while Apple was more resilient, even increasing its distribution share compared to the same period of the year past, but without avoiding declines in the quarter (-6%). Only Google managed to increase its distribution in this market by 48%.

Counterpoint expects this downward trend to continue in the next quarter of 2023, maintaining a more optimistic expectation with the launch of the iPhone 15. Even so, despite the declines in distribution, the market saw some important indicators for the growth of the segment of foldable smartphones. The Motorola Razr+ and Google’s Pixel Fold prove to be alternatives to the Samsung Galaxy models (whose fifth generation was presented last week) and helped to expand this market, projecting to reach the highest value in the next quarter.

Looking at Apple, the brand grew 10% in distribution compared to the same period a year ago. Its resilience was driven by promotions carried out in prepaid and postpaid models of the main telecommunications operators in the country. Promotions that also embraced the Google Pixel Fold and the Pixel 6a, helping to increase the manufacturer’s sales.