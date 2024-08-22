Measure comes in response to contested elections in the Bolivarian country; members of the CNE, Supreme Court and intelligence services are likely to be targets

The United States is implementing sanctions against 60 Venezuelan officials, according to the Reuters. The measure comes in response to the disputed election in the Bolivarian country held on July 28.

Among those targeted by the sanctions, who were not named, are members of the CNE (National Electoral Council of Venezuela), the country’s Supreme Court and the country’s Bolivarian Intelligence Service, according to the British agency.

Penalties against the authorities would involve banning the sanctioned individuals and their family members from traveling to the United States and preventing U.S. companies from doing business with the targets.

The process of formulating the sanctions, however, is not yet ready to be published. The US Treasury Department and the US State Department, equivalent to the Foreign Ministry, are working on this matter.

ELECTIONS IN VENEZUELA

Venezuela held presidential elections on July 28. The CNE, controlled by the Chavista government, declared the re-election of Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left), but the opposition alleges fraud and says that Edmundo González (Unitarian Democratic Platform, center-right), its candidate, was the winner.

Several countries and international organizations also contest the result released by the electoral body, including the OAS (Organization of American States), which approved the United States’ draft resolution that demands the release of the election results.

However, with Venezuela’s withdrawal from the OAS in 2019, the impact of the decision has so far been small or nonexistent. The country left the organization after the Permanent Council of the international body failed to recognize the legitimacy of Nicolás Maduro’s government.