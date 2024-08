American skateboarder Nyjah Huston, third place in the men’s street competition at the Paris Olympic Games | Photo: EFE/EPA/GABRIEL MONNET

American skateboarder Nyjah Huston, third place in the men’s street competition at the Paris Olympic Games, made a post on social media this Thursday (8) criticizing the quality of the bronze medal he received.

Huston posted images of the medal sitting in the sun, showing signs of wear and rust, even though he received it less than two weeks ago.

“Okay, so these Olympic medals look great when they’re brand new, but after leaving them on my sweaty skin for a while and letting my friends wear them over the weekend, they’re apparently not as high quality as you’d expect,” the skateboarder said.

“I mean, look at this thing! It’s looking rough. Even the front. It’s starting to chip a little bit. So, yeah, I don’t know, Olympic medals, maybe you guys [comitê organizador dos Jogos] have to increase the quality a little bit,” Huston said.

In an email sent to the website of the American magazine Time, a spokesperson for the Paris Olympics said that the organizing committee is working with the Monnaie de Paris, the national monetary institution of France and responsible for making the Olympic medals, and with the National Olympic Committee of the United States to “evaluate the medal to understand the circumstances and causes of the damage”.

“Medals are the most coveted items at the Games and the most precious to the athletes. All damaged medals will be replaced by the Monnaie de Paris and engraved in the same way as the originals,” the spokesperson added.