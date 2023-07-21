Home page World

From: Kai Hartwig

Split

Singer Tony Bennett has died at the age of 96. © Evan Agostini/dpa

Musician Tony Bennett is dead. His spokeswoman confirmed the death of the American, who won several Grammys, to the media.

New York – According to US media reports, jazz musician Tony Bennett is dead. According to this, the singer died at the age of 96. That’s what they report New York Times and AP citing Bennett’s spokeswoman Sylvia Weiner.

US singer Tony Bennett has died at the age of 96

The musician became known worldwide with songs like “I Left My Heart In San Francisco”. Bennett has released more than 70 albums that have earned him numerous Grammys. The list of his admirers ranges from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga. With her he released the albums “Cheek to Cheek” and “Love for Sale”. Bennett had also celebrated successes as a painter.

Bennett was born in New York in 1926. For more than 60 years he celebrated successes on stage. In old age he made a comeback again. Most recently, he suffered from Alzheimer’s, as his family had announced. He continued to perform for a while, but then canceled all further concerts in 2021. (kh with dpa)