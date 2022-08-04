Nfter the attack on US pop star Lady Gaga’s dog sitter in early 2021, one of the perpetrators was sentenced to four years in prison. Jaylin Keyshawn White pleaded guilty to one count of robbery in a Los Angeles court on Wednesday. The 20-year-old was then sentenced to four years in prison.

White, along with two accomplices, attacked Lady Gaga’s dog handler Ryan Fischer in February 2021 to rob the singer of the singer’s three French bulldogs. One of the perpetrators shot Fischer down and seriously injured him. The attackers were able to escape with two of the bulldogs – Koji and Gustav, the third dog – Miss Asia – escaped the robbers.

Lady Gaga later got her pets back after offering a half-million dollar reward. A woman turned the dogs over to police and said she found them leashed to a post. The alleged finder was also arrested – she is said to be an accomplice of the perpetrators.

Alleged shooter accidentally fired

A total of five arrests were made after the robbery. The alleged shooter was released from custody last April because of an administrative error, as the police had to admit in July. The 19-year-old is wanted, and tips will be rewarded with up to $5,000.







The police do not believe that the perpetrators originally knew who owned the dogs. French bulldogs are very valuable even without famous owners: dogs of the sought-after breeds are sold for thousands of dollars.