American singer-songwriter and founding member of rock bands The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash David Van Cortland Crosby has died at the age of 81. On Thursday, January 19, the publication reported The Variety with reference to the statement of the wife of the performer.

“Although he is no longer with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will live on through his legendary music. Peace, love and harmony to all who knew David and those whom he touched, ”the TV channel quoted the singer’s wife as saying. “360”.

The musician died after a long illness.

David Crosby was also a member of the Byrds from 1964 to 1967. Crosby was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 with The Byrds and in 1997 with Crosby, Stills & Nash. aif.ru.

During his career, Crosby has amassed numerous gold and platinum records. kp.ru.

Crosby also dabbled in films. He is known to the audience for his roles in the films “Thunderheart” and “Hook”. In addition, two characters in the popular American animated series The Simpsons speak in his voice.