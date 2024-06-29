The US Army has signed a $4.5 billion contract for the production of Patriot air defense missiles.

The US Army has entered into a contract with Lockheed Martin to produce 870 missiles for the Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM). About it reports Press service of the country’s Ground Forces.

The deal to develop upgraded PAC-3 MSE missiles is worth $4.5 billion.

As Assistant Secretary of the Army Douglas Bush said, the contract will expand production capacity for the Patriot system, “which is vital to supporting the US Army, as well as Ukraine and other allies around the world.”

Earlier it was reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden plans to send a second Patriot air defense battery to Ukraine; at the moment, the systems are located in pre-prepared weapons depots in Poland.