The Pentagon reported the downing of a drone, of Turkish origin, that had approached just 500 meters from a US base north of Syrian territory. It is the first time that the US military has attacked a ship of a NATO ally, although Washington has called the incident “regrettable.” The shootdown occurred during a Turkish operation targeting Kurdish forces, backed by the United States.

Pentagon press secretary Patrick Ryder revealed that the armed forces of Ankara, Turkey, were carrying out direct attacks in the province of Hasakah, northern Syria, just over a kilometer away from a US base. It was when one of the drones approached the Washington military installation that an F-16 aircraft proceeded to shoot down the unmanned craft.

Ryder argued that the decision to shoot down the aircraft was based on “the inherent right of self-defense to take appropriate measures to protect US forces,” although he also stressed that there is no indication that Turkey was “intentionally targeting” the aircraft. of Washington’s military presence in Syria.

On the other hand, the official also reported that the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, had already had a phone call with his Turkish counterpart, Yasar Guler. Same thing that Ryder described as “productive.”

From Turkey, an intelligence officer reportedly mentioned to the Reuters agency that the downed drone was not owned by Ankara.

FILE- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan poses for a photo in front of a drone at a military air base in Batman, Turkey, Saturday, February 3, 2018. © AP / Murat Cetinmuhurdar

Intensification of the conflict between Türkiye and the Kurdish people

The rare clash between the armed forces of the United States and Turkey occurs after the Government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan decided to restart hostilities against the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), a combatant group allied with Washington in the fight against the Islamic State in Syrian territory.

Turkey alleges that the perpetrators of the suicide attack that occurred on October 1 in Ankara, claimed by the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), would have come from the ranks of the YPG, which they point out for being allied with the PKK, which they classify of “terrorist group”.

For this reason, attacks by the Turkish armed forces in northern Syria have increased in recent days. This October 5, more than 15 Turkish drones attacked buildings and gas stations in the region, resulting in the death of two civilians, according to local authorities.

“These operations are carried out under the rights of self-defense derived from international law to eliminate terrorist attacks on Turkish territory and ensure border security,” said a Turkish Defense Ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity. for Reuters.

The attacks in Syria join the intense bombings that Ankara has been carrying out since October 4 in northern Iraq, justifying its actions because there is also a presence of members of the PKK there. The Ministry of Defense of the Ottoman country reported that they have destroyed 58 “targets” in the area, accompanied by several “neutralized” Kurds.

FILE- People inspect a site damaged by Turkish airstrikes that hit a power station in the village of Taql Baql, Hasakeh province, Syria, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. © Baderkhan Ahmad / AP

Although the United States has added the PKK to its list of terrorist organizations, it has refused to put the YPG in the same category, stating that its contribution to the fight against Daesh – another name for the self-proclaimed Islamic State – in Syria has been fundamental. and being reluctant to believe that they represent a real threat to the Turkish state. Ankara alerts its allies about its relations with the YPG.

“We call on all parties, our friendly and allied countries in particular, to stay away from these terrorists. This is just a reminder. It is up to them to take the necessary precautions,” exclaimed the aforementioned official.

Turkey’s traditional campaign of persecution of the Kurds appears to have reached new levels after the terrorist attack that left only two police officers injured. However, the Turkish attack would have already splashed the American forces, so the situation could change course at any moment.

With Reuters and AP