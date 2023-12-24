He US Naval Central Command reported this Sunday the firing of two anti-ship missiles towards maritime trade routes in the south of the

Red Sea from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, as well as drone attacks on oil tankers and military vessels that were saved without material or personal damage.

In a statement published on the social network “two Houthi anti-ship missiles” towards the maritime transit zone, without “any ship reporting being hit by the ballistic missiles.”

Likewise, he indicated that the USS Laboon ship, which is part of the US-led military operation to protect maritime transport from Houthi attacks unleashed in retaliation for Israel's indiscriminate attack on the Palestinian territory of Gaza, shot down four drones “who had left the Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen” in his direction.

There was no damage in that incident. In addition, during the night in Sana'a, the Central Command also received reports of two oil tankers, one flying the Norwegian flag and the other flying the Indian flag, that had received drone attacks from Yemen.

The first, the M/V Blaamanen, said it had received an attack from a drone that fell in its vicinity, causing no damage. The second vessel, the M/V Saibaba, reported being hit by a drone, but was also not damaged. Both ships received assistance from the USS Laboon.

According to Central Command, these attacks are the 14th and 15th carried out against maritime commerce by the Houthis since October 17. Just yesterday night the British Navy warned of two new “incidents” near the Bab al Mandeb Strait, which connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden, and asked for caution to ships navigating through that sea route, one of the Most important in the world.

Both the information from Central Command and the British Navy indicate approximately the same time in these “incidents”, which also occurred in the same area. So far no group has claimed these actions. The Houthis have launched several volleys of missiles and drones against southern Israel in the last two and a half months.

They also announced that they would attack ships flying the flag of the Jewish State, owned by Israeli companies or bound for Israel in the Strait of Bab al Mandeb, which caused the large shipping companies to suspend their operations in that sea route.

The United States announced last Tuesday the creation of an international coalition to protect commercial shipping at sea

Red from attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels, backed by Iran.

EFE