FBI team handles wreckage from a Chinese spy balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina last week | Photo: EFE/EPA/FBI

The United States shot down another unidentified flying object this Sunday (12). The artifact was flying over Lake Huron, on the border between Canadian and American territory. There are still no details about the object, the third to be shot down in three days. Also this Sunday, the Chinese press reported that an unidentified flying object was located in northern China, in Qingdao, and that Chinese authorities would shoot it down.

On February 4, the US shot down what would have been a Chinese spy balloon. China, on the other hand, argued that it was a weather balloon that was accidentally taken by the wind outside the planned itinerary. On Friday (10), a second high-altitude object was also shot down as it passed through the state of Alaska. In addition to them, on Saturday (11), a joint operation between the US and Canada shot down another unknown object that violated Canadian airspace and was flying at high altitude.