Two people were killed in a shootout on the evening of March 26 in Virginia Beach in the United States. Eight more people, including a policeman, were injured. This was announced on Saturday, March 27, the TV channel WAVY.

The call for the shooting on 20th Street and Atlantic Avenue came to the dispatcher at 11:24 pm (local time). It was reported about two people who staged a shootout, reports Daily mail…

One of them was shot by the police. The second victim was a bystander, he died as a result of a shootout. Eight more were injured.

One policeman was not injured during the shootout, he was hit by a car. The police officer was taken to the hospital, he was not seriously injured.

“You can see that we have a very chaotic incident, a very chaotic night on the beach <...> Various crime scenes,” said Police Chief Paul Neidigate.

The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident. The area is closed, including some sections of highways. Police officers urged local residents to avoid visiting the area where the shootout took place.

Earlier, on March 23, US President Joe Biden said he was considering various ways, including bills, to address the issue of gun violence in the country.

A day earlier, 21-year-old Colorado resident Ahmad Alyssa opened fire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. 10 people were killed, including a policeman. It has not yet been specified what motives the suspect was guided by. Presumably he had no accomplices.