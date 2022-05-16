This weekend, two serious shootings occurred in the United States. The first occurred in Buffalo, New York, where 10 people died after an allegedly “racially motivated” attack.

The other event occurred on the other side of the country. One person died and four others were injured. -all of Taiwanese origin- after a shooting in a church in Los Angelesyes, California. What is known about these two attacks on US soil?

Shooting in Buffalo, New York

A heavily armed 18-year-old white man shot and killed 10 people Saturday at a Buffalo storeNew York, in an alleged “racially motivated” attack described as “domestic terrorism” by President Joe Biden.

“We are investigating this incident as a hate crime and a case of racially motivated extremist violence,” Stephen Belongia, a special agent with the FBI office in Buffalo, on the edge of Lake Erie, on the Canadian border, told reporters.

What happened to the attacker?

The attacker, immediately arrested at the scene on charges of “premeditated death”, He wore a helmet equipped with a camera to broadcast his crime live on the internet.a bulletproof vest and a military-type outfit, according to local judicial and police authorities.

What do the authorities say?

President Joe Biden denounced the attack as “domestic terrorism” and thanked the reaction of the police and the emergency services.

“Any act of domestic terrorism, including an act perpetrated in the name of a repugnant ideology of white nationalism, is antithetical to everything we stand for in the United States,” he said in a statement.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia reported at a news conference “ten people dead” and three others injured. Eleven of the victims were African-American.

Who are the victims?

The attacker first shot four people in the supermarket parking lot.three of whom died, and then entered the premises and continued to fire, said the sheriff of this city in western New York.

The victims included a retired police officer working as an armed security guard who “confronted the suspect,” but the suspect resisted, protected by his bulletproof vest, and shot him dead, Gramaglia said.

View of people gathered outside the church where a shooting took place, in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles church shooting

One person was killed and four seriously injured in a shooting at a church near Los Angeles.authorities said Sunday, a day after a gunman killed 10 people at a New York state store.

All the victims are of Taiwanese origin, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said Monday in Taipei.

“Our representation office in Los Angeles immediately verified with local police and other authorities that one dead and five injured are all of Taiwanese origin,” the ministerial statement said.

How did the events occur?

Parishioners attended a banquet after the religious service morning when the shooter began his attack at an Orange County church about 45 miles from Los Angeles, according to authorities.

Attendants detained the attacker, “tied his legs with a cable and took at least two weapons from him” before police officers arrived to arrest him, Orange County Deputy Sheriff Jeff Hallock told a news conference.

“That group of parishioners showed exceptional heroism and courage,” Hallock said. “They certainly prevented additional injuries and deaths,” he added.

What was the motive for the attack?

Investigators are still looking for the motive for this attack, said Deputy Commissioner, adding that the suspected attacker, who was not injured in the incident, would be an Asian adult in his 60s. “One person was confirmed dead at the scene,” Hallock said.

