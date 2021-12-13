One dead and 13 were injured, three of them serious, the toll from a shooting that took place Sunday evening in Baytown, near Houston, Texas, during a celebration in memory of another victim shot dead. A group of people was gathered when a vehicle approached which opened fire on the crowd that had just let balloons fly in memory of the victim, the Houston Chronicle newspaper reads. Among the injured is a child, according to reports released by Harris County Sheriff, Ed Gonzalez.