CALIFORNIA. Three people were killed and at least five were injured in the shooting in the San Pedro neighborhood of Los Angeles. Police have not identified the victims and, at the moment, have not made any arrests.

According to Fox, the assailant is in police custody. According to investigators, the shooting could be the result of a clash between gangs. This was reported by various American media talking about various people who opened fire.

In one of the photos taken on the spot, the body of a person can be seen covered by a white sheet. Two of the injured, a man and a woman, are hospitalized in serious conditions.

The shooting took place near a dealership where a car show was underway that attracted hundreds of people.