Most Americans believe the US government is corrupt, and nearly a third, or one in three Americans, think it may soon be necessary to take up arms. This is what emerges from a shocking survey published by the Institute of Politics of the University of Chicago, which records how two thirds of Republican and independent voters think that the government is “corrupt and acts against the interests of ordinary people”, a shared belief by 51% of the liberal electorate.

28%, including 37% of Americans who possess weapons, think that “it may be necessary in the near future for citizens to take up arms against the government.” A belief shared by 35% of Republican and independent respondents, and by one in 5 Democratic voters.

The same poll found that while 56% of Americans saw the last presidential election fair and fair, only 33% of Republicans consider the election of Joe Biden legitimate. Finally, the poll confirms how political polarization in the United States is now beyond all limits, with the same percentage of Republicans and Democrats, over 70%, who consider the exponents of the other side “bullies who want to impose their political beliefs on who does not agree with them “.