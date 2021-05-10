US Coast Guard ships on May 10 fired dozens of warning shots as Iranian ships maneuver in the Strait of Hormuz. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters about this.

“After following all relevant and proper procedures … the USCG Malley fired approximately 30 machine gun rounds …. after the second round of warning shots, 13 IRGC Navy fast-action boats did not make contact,” Kirby told press conference, which was broadcast in Twitter departments.

He also noted that Iranian ships made “unprofessional maneuvers” near six American ships.

On April 27, Kirby said the United States wants to de-escalate maritime tensions with Iran to avoid possible miscalculations in the future.

Later that day, it became known that a US Navy patrol ship fired warning shots due to the approach of high-speed boats of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Armed Forces) approaching it in the Persian Gulf. According to the US Navy, the crews have repeatedly called on Iranian boats to stop maneuvers over loudspeakers. According to the American side, communication was maintained with the Iranian military and measures were taken “to reduce the risk of miscalculation, collision and escalation.”