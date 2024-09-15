Sheriff Bradshaw: Trump Would Have More Security If He Were President

US presidential candidate Donald Trump would be more closely guarded if he were the head of state, but the Secret Service is currently limited, Palm Beach County Sheriff Rick Bradshaw said. His words leads CNN.

If Trump were the sitting president, the entire golf course would be surrounded, but since he is only a candidate, security was limited to “areas the Secret Service deemed feasible.”

“The golf course is surrounded by bushes, so when someone goes into the bushes, they’re pretty much invisible,” Bradshaw explained of the shooting incident.

Earlier, the Secret Service confirmed that its agent opened fire on a suspect in the assassination attempt on US presidential candidate Donald Trump at a golf club.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Rick Bradshaw added that an AK-47 with a scope was found in the bushes near the club, as well as two backpacks with ceramic plates and an action camera.