The United States government has stated that Venezuela has until November 30 to allow all candidates to run in the 2024 presidential elections, including the winner of the October primaries María Corina Machado, or otherwise it will reimpose sanctions recently. suspended.

“Before the end of November, we have to see a rehabilitation process for all candidates, including María Corina Machado. It’s Venezuelans who must decide who their leaders will be,” Juan González, US President Joe Biden’s top adviser on Latin American affairs, told the news station NTN24.

González indicated that the American government also hopes to see the release of “Americans unjustly detained in Venezuela and other political prisoners.”

In the interview, the advisor stated that, if these conditions are not met, the US will reverse the sanctions relief against Venezuela, applied after the signing of an electoral agreement between the government of Nicolás Maduro and the opposition on October 17, in Barbados.

“We have to see results to demonstrate that this first step has been successful. We have taken a big step to send the signal of our commitment, but after November 30th, if these expectations are not met, we will have to take steps to dismantle this relief from sanctions,” he said.

“We will be able to fully withdraw general licenses and there are also different options that we are developing, consulting with Congress,” González added.

On October 22, the Venezuelan opposition platform held primary elections in which María Corina Machado, who is subject to disqualification from holding elective positions by administrative order, won a huge victory.

However, the Venezuelan Supreme Court of Justice announced a few days later the suspension for “all purposes” of all phases of the opposition primaries, in response to an appeal filed by opposition deputy José Brito, who called for the investigation of possible “ irregularities” in the process.

After the signing of agreements between the government and the Venezuelan opposition platform aimed at the 2024 presidential elections, the US government temporarily eased sanctions on the South American country related to the exploitation of its rich oil and gas resources.

The US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) temporarily authorized US companies to carry out certain operations in the Venezuelan hydrocarbons sector that were prohibited and conditioned the renewal of relief on compliance with agreements between the government and the opposition for the 2024 presidential elections .

The Venezuelan dictator, Nicolás Maduro, guaranteed this Tuesday (7) that in 2024 there will be presidential elections “with or without sanctions”, which represents a “sovereign decision” by his country, which, according to him, will not accept “blackmail” .

“Next year we will have a presidential election, it is there in the Constitution and, as always, it will be fulfilled, impeccably, with sanctions or without sanctions, let’s go to the elections”, declared Maduro during a meeting with political, economic and social sectors broadcast by the public broadcaster VTV. (With EFE agency)