She played an FBI agent in the series “24” opposite Kiefer Sutherland. Now actress Annie Wersching died after a serious illness. ex-colleagues mourn.

Munich / Washington – Hollywood mourns the loss of series star Annie Wersching. The US actress is dead, she was only 45 years old. According to CNN, Wersching died on Sunday (local time), as the broadcaster reported, citing her husband Stephen Full and her publicist Craig Schneider.

A statement from the deceased’s husband said: “There is a huge hole in the soul of this family, but they left us the means to fill it.” It was also stated that Wersching had succumbed to cancer.

During the course of her acting career, Wersching had played roles in many successful TV series. Among them were “Star Trek: Enterprise”, “Star Trek: Picard”, Bosch, General Hospital, Vampire Diaries, Charmed and CSI. Her most famous role was that of FBI agent Renee Walker in Action Thriller Series “24”where Wersching played alongside lead actor Kiefer Sutherland.

Sutherland expressed his condolences along with many other companions on social media. “The world has lost a light today,” wrote the Hollywood star on Twitter and condoled Wersching’s family. She was one of the greatest actresses he’s ever worked with, the “24” star explained.

“My heart is broken in more pieces than I can count,” said 24 producer/director John Cassar, stunned by the actress’ death: “Annie came into my world with an open heart and an infectious smile. She took my breath away with her great talent. Annie became more than just a co-worker, she became a true friend to me, my family and all the actors and crew who worked with her.”

Former colleagues call for donations for Wersching’s family

Wersching was not only active as an actress, but also lent her voice to the video game “The Last of Us”. Its developer Neil Druckmann commemorated the dead with emotional words: “Annie, you left us far too soon.”

Druckmann, along with actress Jeri Ryan (“Stark Trek: Picard”), launched an appeal for donations to support the family of the deceased. A campaign for Werschings Söhne was initiated on GoFundMe. Over 135,000 US dollars (equivalent to around 124,000 euros) had already been raised within 13 hours. (kh)