The State Department sent Russia a request for a telephone conversation between Blinken and Lavrov

The State Department sent a request to the Russian side to arrange a telephone conversation between US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the official representative of the department, Ned Price, said at a briefing. Reuters.

As the American diplomat specified, Washington initiated a contact between the Russian and US Foreign Ministers. The American side hopes that the conversation will take place one of these days. At the same time, the State Department announced it on Wednesday, July 27.

fifteenFebruary Blinken’s last telephone conversation with Lavrov took place

This will be the first talks between Blinken and Lavrov since the beginning of the Russian special operation in February. The last time they spoke by phone was February 15. The diplomats were supposed to meet in person on February 24, but the Secretary of State canceled the meeting, saying he didn’t want to “create the appearance of diplomacy.”

We requested a conversation with Foreign Minister Lavrov yesterday and we still hope that it will take place one of these days Ned Price US State Department official

Price noted that Moscow confirmed receipt of a request from colleagues. According to the diplomat, the conversation between Blinken and Lavrov will not become negotiations on Ukraine or on the normalization of Russian-American cooperation.

Three topics for negotiation

The State Department invited Moscow to discuss three topics. Price said Blinken intends to deliver a “very unambiguous message of ongoing US concerns” about Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

Thus, the American side will touch upon the issue of “possible plans of Russia regarding the territories in Ukraine.”

Recently, we have heard disturbing statements, including from Foreign Minister Lavrov himself Ned Price US State Department official

The second issue pointed out by the press secretary is the removal of restrictions on the supply of Russian products. In addition, Washington calls on Moscow to facilitate the export of Ukrainian grain.

Two-time Olympic basketball champion from the United States Brittney Greiner is accused of smuggling drugs. Former Marine Paul Whelan was sentenced in Russia to 16 years in prison on charges of espionage.

The third topic on the agenda could be the exchange of American citizens Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner for Russians serving sentences in US correctional facilities. According to Price, the State Department “directly and repeatedly” sent Russia a proposal for a prisoner exchange for several weeks. According to him, the US does not want to further postpone the solution of this issue.

We have been doing this for several weeks. We wanted to resolve these issues. The fact is that we raised the issue at the level of the Secretary of State Ned Price US State Department official

Russian Foreign Ministry response

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov would take the time to request a phone call with his American counterpart when his schedule allowed.

Now he has a busy schedule of international contacts: the SCO Ministerial Council in Tashkent, bilateral meetings Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

The day before, the ministry called information about the request for a telephone conversation “megaphone practice” in the United States.

Apart from media reports, there were no appeals. We are guided by the usual diplomatic practice, and not by megaphone Russian Foreign MinistryOfficial statement

Reluctance to contact on the G20

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry reacted to Blinken’s reluctance to take part in the shooting of a group photo of ministers at the G20 summit due to Lavrov’s presence.

See also Carfagna explains his farewell: "Forza Italia is subject to the sovereigns" As for statements about meetings with me, statements that they would not take pictures with me – I did not invite anyone to be photographed. And he didn’t invite anyone anywhere. Sergei Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister

Blinken does not plan to meet with the Russian foreign minister at a summit in Indonesia in November. The head of the American foreign policy department intends to fully participate in meetings within the ministerial format, but at the same time he will avoid doing business “as usual” with representatives of official Moscow.

Relations between Moscow and Washington deteriorated amid a special operation in Ukraine. It was announced on February 24 by Russian President Vladimir Putin. He pointed out that the purpose of the hostilities is the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, as well as the protection of people subjected to bullying and genocide in the Donbass. The head of state also noted that Russia cannot feel safe, coexisting with the threats that exist in modern Ukraine.