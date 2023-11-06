US nuclear submarine arrives at the Suez Canal, in Egypt, this Sunday (5) | Photo: Disclosure/US Army

The Pentagon announced this Sunday (5) the sending of a nuclear submarine to the Middle East, amid new tensions from the war between Israel and Hamas.

The military equipment, which has the capacity to launch guided missiles, arrived in the region days after the American Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, began a series of diplomatic visits to countries neighboring Israel, in an attempt to avoid an escalation of the conflict.

Blinken visited Israel, Turkey, Iraq, the West Bank, Jordan and Cyprus.

US Central Command announced that the submarine sent to the Middle East belongs to the Ohio class. They are powered by nuclear energy and function as launch platforms for ballistic missiles and nuclear warheads.

“On November 5, 2023, an Ohio Class submarine arrives in the area of ​​responsibility of the United States Central Command”, says the caption of a photo published by the American Army, showing the vessel possibly in the Suez Canal, in Egypt.

The new military apparatus joins other American equipment that was already in the region, including two groups of aircraft carriers.